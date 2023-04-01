Tom Pelphrey & Kaley Cuoco Welcome Daughter

GUIDING LIGHT alum Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan et al) and lady love Kaley Cuoco welcomed a baby girl on March 30, they revealed on Instagram. “Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” Cuoco posted. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓 Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did.” Pelphrey added, My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle…. Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible.” A slew of celebs left well-wishes, including Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS), who posted, “Awww!! She’s beautiful! Congrats!!!” Cuoco’s bestie, Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B) added, “Ohhh I need to hug you and Tom. ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations, you did it.” Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca, ALL MY CHILDREN) enthused, “Overjoyed for you guys!!!! She’s so beautiful!!!!” Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie, DAYS) noted, “Overjoyed for you guys!!!! She’s so beautiful!!!!” Check out newborn pics here and here.