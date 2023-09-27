DAYS’s Dan Feuerriegel and Paul Telfer share their personal preferences

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ)

Driver Or Passenger? “Driver. Control issues.”

Window Or Aisle Seat? “Window.”

Plan It Out Or Wing It? “If you want to make God laugh, tell her your plans, so wing it.”

What’s Better: Breakfast Or Dinner? “Love breakfast, but dinner. (Maybe breakfast for dinner?)”

Bath Or Shower? “Shower, just like Xander.”

Tap Water Or Bottled Water? “Bottled, preferably sparkling.”

Cats Or Dogs? “Dogs.”

Netflix Or Hulu? “At the moment, Hulu. We’re obsessed with SECRET CHEF.”

Sitcom Or Drama? “I’m back into my sitcoms again. I also just started JURY DUTY, which is amazing. Very clever.”

Barbie Or Oppenheimer? “I guess if I had to pick one, it would probably be Oppenheimer.”

Tom Cruise Or Harrison Ford? “Oh, that is impossibly difficult to choose. If I really had to choose between them, I’d have to choose Harrison Ford, just because of the range of really good movies that he did.”

Jimmy Kimmel Or Jimmy Fallon? “Conan O’Brien. If I had to choose, it would probably be Kimmel.”

Baseball Or Basketball? “Easy. Basketball. I do not understand why people like baseball.”

Save Or Splurge? “Save. I’m really very Scottish in that way.”

Early Bird Or Night Owl? “Night owl. I slowly but surely morph into a morning person when we’re working a lot because we have the early call times, but as soon as we’re in vacation mode, I’ll wake up at noon.”

Shop Online Or Shop In Stores? “I hate both versions of shopping but my preference is to shop in stores.”

New Or Vintage? “Vintage. I’ve found that I don’t get a lot of joy out of just buying brand-new things.”

Vacation Or Staycation? “We have been doing staycations for years. I’m very ready for a vacation.”

Salty Or Sweet? “Salty. In the summer it’s nice to have a salty snack with my beer.”

Burger Or Taco? “Well, living in L.A., I’ve grown to really love tacos.”

Cake Or Ice Cream? “Ice cream.”

Ketchup Or Mustard? “Oh, ketchup is vile and I judge everyone who pretends to enjoy it. I feel like it’s a massive conspiracy. Love mustard, and Colman’s mustard from Britain.”

Mild Or Spicy? “Spicy. No need for further explanation. Spicy all the way and everything.”

Music Or Podcast? “Music. I’ve never gotten the hang of the podcast thing.”

Paul Telfer (Xander)

