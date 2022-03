THE ROOKIE, which stars Nathan Fillion (ex-Joey, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) and Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS), and has featured Kamar de los Reyes (ex-Antonio, ONE LIFE TO LIVE), has been renewed by ABC for a fifth season. “We are back in action.. love seeing an early pick up! Congrats to the entire @therookieabc family and our amazing fans! 💥💥👮🏼‍♂️#season5 #therookie,” Winter enthused on Twitter.