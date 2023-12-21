THE LOCHER ROOM Salutes SOAP OPERA DIGEST

THE LOCHER ROOM is hosting a very salute to Soap Opera Digest on Friday, Dec. 22, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Joining host Alan Locher for this special tribute to the magazine will be three of its former top editors: Meredith Berlin, Lynn Leahey and Stephanie Sloane. Meredith Berlin, was initially hired as Digest‘s Features Writer before being made Editor-in-Chief in 1981, making her the youngest Editor-in-Chief of a magazine in the country at that time. Lynn Leahey joined the Digest staff in 1994 and remained with the magazine for 27 years, 11 of those as Editorial Director. Stephanie Sloane’s Digest career began in 1990 when Berlin and Leahey hired her as their assistant. After a 33-year run, Sloane exited as VP, Editorial Director in October 2023.

To watch live, click here.