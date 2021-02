Alan Locher will welcome former EDGE OF NIGHT’s Terry Davis (ex-April), Frances Fisher (ex-Deborah) and Sharon Gabet (ex-Raven) on his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The actresses will discuss their time on the show as well as their other daytime, prime-time and movie roles. To watch the live interview, which will take place on Thursday, February 18 at 3 p.m. ET, click here.