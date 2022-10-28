The Day Players Hit Hollywood

The Day Players — a group consisting of DAYS faves Wally Kurth (Justin), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Brandon Barash (Stefan) and Carson Boatman (Johnny) — are playing their next gig at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, CA on Sunday, November 13, the day after the show’s free fan event, The Day of Days, returns in-person for the first time since 2019. Enthuses Kurth, “After a couple years of being shut in with the pandemic, we all felt compelled to make some music and spread some joy. We’re also looking forward to playing in L.A. for the first time.” For tickets and more info, visit thedayplayersband.com.