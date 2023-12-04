The Cast Of The Bay Joins Michael Fairman For A Livestream

On Monday, December 4 at 9PM ET/6PM PT, several key cast members from the Daytime Emmy-winning series THE BAY will join Michael Fairman for a livestream conversation ahead of the December 11th premiere of the show’s 8th season. A Martinez (Nardo), Mike Manning, (Caleb), Kristos Andrews (Pete/Adam), and Eric Nelsen (Daniel), Maxwell Caulfield (Sir Thomas Kenway), and Alicia Leigh Willis (Avery) will chat with Michael about what lies ahead on THE BAY, and will also share their memories of working with the late Jacklyn Zeman (ex-Sofia; ex-Bobbie, GH), who will appear in the upcoming season. To watch live, click here.