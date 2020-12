Alan Locher will host a virtual interview with THE BAY’s Kristos Andrews (Pete), Matthew Ashford (Steve; Jack, DAYS), Najee De-Tiege (R.J.), Celeste Fianna (Tamara) and A Martinez (Nardo), on his YouTube channel, The Locher Room. The chat will take place on Monday, December 28 at 3 p.m. ET and can viewed here. This virtual interview marks The Locher Room’s 100th episode.