Tuesday, November 10th marks the return of the Daytime Emmy-winning digital drama series THE BAY with all new episodes, only on Popstar! TV. Popstar! TV is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. You can also search for Popstar! TV on STIRR, PLEX TV and DISTRO TV and be sure to follow THE BAY’s official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for more @TheBaytheSeries. Check out a first-look of what’s ahead here.