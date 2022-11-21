What do you like about this dish? “I’ve always been a big fan of creamed spinach from the time I was a little kid. Now, when I make it for myself, I make it healthy and calorie/fat-aware but when I cook it for other people, I have no compunction about using as much butter as possible because I want rave reviews. But don’t use too much because you don’t want the butter to overwhelm the flavor.”

What are some of your healthy tips? “Instead of using whole milk, use fat-free milk. Instead of using flour, use almond flour. And use less butter.”

Any other suggestions? “Add your own twists. Some people like bacon with it, or a dollop of sour cream, or throw a little wasabi in if you want. Parmesan cheese is delicious in there. You can also sprinkle cheese on top, and even add bread crumbs, and then bake on 350 degrees for about 10 minutes.”

Could you make this using frozen spinach? “If you opt for frozen spinach, place it in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on defrost. This should be done before starting the sauce. Just make sure you drain the water out.”

Ingredients

1 pinch nutmeg

2 cups whole milk

2 (10 ounce) bags of ready-to-use fresh spinach

¼ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup chopped white onion

4-6 Tbsp. unsalted butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Melt 4 tablespoons butter in medium saucepan over medium heat.

2. Add flour and stir until light golden brown, about seven minutes.

3. Stir in onion and nutmeg.

4. Gradually whisk in milk until mixture boils and thickens, approximately 10 minutes.

5. Reduce heat to low and simmer five minutes

longer, whisking frequently (sauce will be very thick).

6. Cook spinach in a large pot of boiling water, just until wilted and tender, about two minutes, then drain. Transfer spinach to bowl filled with ice water to cool, then drain.

7. Roll up spinach in paper towel and squeeze out as much liquid as possible.

8. Transfer spinach to processor and finely chop, or use large kitchen knife to finely chop.

9. Add spinach to warm sauce, simmer over low heat until spinach is completely heated. Make certain to stir often for about five minutes.

10. Stir in remaining 1-2 tablespoons of butter. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve.