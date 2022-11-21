How did you come by this recipe? “A good friend shared this recipe with me and I loved the modern twist on a classic Thanksgiving dish. During the holidays, my family has dishes they are looking forward to and this is one of them. I enjoy making slight modifications to the menu to keep things interesting. The great thing about this recipe is that the prep time is so easy. It was an immediate hit the first time I made it and has been a staple on our Thanksgiving menu ever since!”

What makes this dish perfect for the holidays? “I don’t know how the green bean casserole became so identified with Thanksgiving. It’s just one of those dishes that is a tried-and-true favorite. Another friend of mine likes the recipe so much that he makes it during the winter months. It’s great comfort food!”

Are there any ingredients that you can change up? “I have used fresh mushrooms, which, after sautéed, work really well; it’s just that using canned mushrooms is easiest. I have seen a version of this recipe that calls for a layer of cheese, either cheddar or Gruyère. Although it would be creamier, I think that adding cheese, in my opinion, will make the dish a little too heavy to serve for a meal that already has a lot of carbs, but I’d like to try that version another time. Also, some people find better results by broiling the dish instead of baking it like I do.”

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 bag frozen green beans

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 tsp. soy sauce

1½ cups store-bought crispy fried onions (French’s Original Crispy Fried Onions, 24 oz. package)

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a large skillet, heat oil, sauté garlic.

3. Toss in the green beans and mushrooms.

4. Cook for 10-15 minutes over high heat until excess water has evaporated. Stir often. Once cooked, pour into baking dish.

5. In separate bowl, mix cream of mushroom soup with soy sauce. Add salt and pepper to taste.

6. Pour the mixture into the baking dish and stir until all vegetables are coated.

7. Stir in 1 cup of crispy fried onions.

8. Top with remaining ½ cup of crispy fried onions.

9. Bake between 20-25 minutes until bubbly and golden.