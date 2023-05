Haley Pullos is taking a temporary medical leave from Port Charles. In a statement to Digest, she said, “Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I’m doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible!” While Pullos convalesces, Holiday Mia Kriegel, whose credits include episodes of BULL and ANIMAL KINGDOM, will fill in. She will first appear on screen the week of May 22.