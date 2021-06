Ted King, known to daytime fans for his runs on LOVING/THE CITY (Danny Roberts), GH (Luis and Lorenzo Alcazar) and ONE LIFE TO LIVE (Tomas Delgado), is joining B&B as Jack, Finn’s father, Entertainment Weekly revealed. The role of Tanner’s mother, Li, has also been cast, and will be played by Naomi Matsuda. King will debut on July 30, soon to be followed by Matsuda, who will arrive on the canvas on August 2. For a sneak peek photo, click here.

