Tamara Braun Out At DAYS

Tamara Braun (Ava, DAYS) has announced that she is done at DAYS. The actress posted the news on Instagram, noting, “Hey all you Days fans!! If you want to see Ava off, tune into DOOL today for her last day in Salem. Thought I’d share some of my memories from the last (almost) two years. Starts at the end and ends at the start with my first nasal swab. Oh Covid!! Thanks for all the love and support you continue to show me. I will miss you all!! Wait, I’ll still be here, you can find me on IG!! 😉 Much love. #farewell #bekind #love #solong #Ava #tobereal #give #grateful #thankyou #adios #byebye #days” For an interview with the actress, check out the next issue of Digest, on sale Friday.