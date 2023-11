Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH) answers our five burning questions.

What do you like on your pizza? “I like margherita pizza with shrimp on it, and mushrooms, and that’s it.”

What musician would you love to see in concert? “I’d love to see The White Stripes again.”

What was your favorite TV show as a kid? “BARETTA.”

If you went to college now, what would you major in? “Psychology.”

What movie have you seen the most number of times? “Probably Billy Jack.”