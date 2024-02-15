Take Five With Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL)

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

You’re a seasoned traveler. What is your best packing tip? “Oh, I am a horrible packer! I’ll pack the day before and then that night, I’ll go through it again thinking, ‘Maybe I can take some clothes out,’ so I’ll unpack, but then I’ll end up adding clothes! I’ll pack and unpack like three times. Actually, on my last trip to Italy, I was really proud of myself because I really did pack pretty light. I was surprised. I was like, ‘Huh, how did I do that?’ I think I was just okay with the fact that I didn’t have everything, you know? And I didn’t need anything [additional] while I was there. I think that’s it. You know how it is — you go, ‘What if I want this, what if I want that?’ Well, you can’t take your whole house with you! So just be okay with maybe having to wear the same clothes a few times in a row and not as much shampoo and face cream and all that stuff.”

How do you take your coffee? “With cream and Stevia.”

What was your favorite TV show as a kid? “THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY.”

What do you consider worth splurging on? “Horses!”

If you went to college today, what would you major in? “I would say business.”