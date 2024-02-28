Take Five With Evan Hofer (Dex, GENERAL HOSPITAL)

Evan Hofer (Dex, GH) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

What is your favorite retro TV show? “MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE. It’s one of my favorite TV shows of all time.”

What is your signature coffee drink? “I just discovered a chai latte. Big fan! Extra sweet for my sweet tooth.”

What smell brings back good memories for you? “I love the cinnamon sticks in the flour section of the store. Those cinnamon sticks make me feel warm and fuzzy.”

Do you collect anything? “I used to collect Power Rangers. But now I think the only thing I really collect are sneakers.”

What is your most used emoji? “I abuse the red heart.”