What was the last thing you splurged on? “Clothes. I had some retail therapy recently and ordered a whole bunch of different clothes. I ordered online from multiple stores.”

What’s your signature coffee drink? “A hot vanilla latte with oat milk.”

What’s your go-to karaoke song? “I have multiple. I love karaoke. I have five songs that are my go-to, but I’ll just say, ‘I Want to Dance with Somebody,’ Whitney Houston.”

What is the best concert you have ever been to? “Beyoncé. It was a complete experience like no other, an overall great show. Every detail was perfect, from the lighting to the dancers to the community [of people there]. I went solo and I had a ball. I didn’t feel like I was by myself. Everybody was in such great spirits. There was so much positivity and unity. It was great.”

What is your favorite meal? “I love Mexican food. I love homemade enchiladas, rice and beans. Steak fajitas are always good, too.”