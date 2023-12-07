Your account
Take Five With Cameron Mathison (Drew, GENERAL HOSPITAL)

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

Mathison

ABC

What’s your go-to coffee order? “My first coffee of the day is an espresso and later, I might get a Nitro or a cold brew.”

What was your favorite TV show as a kid? “THE LOVE BOAT.”

What do you do during your commute? “I do a breathing meditation — obviously, with my eyes open — so that I’m nice and clear-minded when I get to work.”

What is the most dominant color in your wardrobe? “Black.”

How many keys are on your keychain? “Six.”

