Take Five With Ashley Puzemis (Holly, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)

Ashley Puzemis (Holly, DAYS) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

What’s the last thing you ordered online? “I just adopted a kitten a few months ago, and he just got neutered. So I had to order him a little vest to put on for after surgery off Amazon. He’s currently staring at me with a little blue vest on his body.”

What is your favorite dessert? “Macaroons. I like the texture of them.”

What is your least favorite errand? “Laundry, it’s one of those things where it’s like, ‘Okay, I have to do laundry. It feels like laundry day.’ Once it’s all done, it’s great, but just waiting between washes and drying can be a lot.”

Which reality series would you love to compete on? “I would love to be on SURVIVOR. I’ve watched it my entire life with my mom and dad. I just feel like I would do pretty good on it, and the idea of getting to live on an island and just survive sounds like a lot of fun to me.”

Where did you go on your best vacation? “My best vacation was to Cabo. I just remember having such a great time there. It was my first trip to Mexico, and it was for my birthday week. It was a lot of fun with friends.”