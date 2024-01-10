Your account
Take Five With Ashley Puzemis (Holly, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)

Ashley Puzemis (Holly, DAYS) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

Puzemba

JPI

What’s the last thing you ordered online? “I just adopted a kitten a few months ago, and he just got neutered. So I had to order him a little vest to put on for after surgery off Amazon. He’s currently staring at me with a little blue vest on his body.”

What is your favorite dessert? “Macaroons. I like the texture of them.”

What is your least favorite errand? “Laundry, it’s one of those things where it’s like, ‘Okay, I have to do laundry. It feels like laundry day.’ Once it’s all done, it’s great, but just waiting between washes and drying can be a lot.”

Which reality series would you love to compete on? “I would love to be on SURVIVOR. I’ve watched it my entire life with my mom and dad. I just feel like I would do pretty good on it, and the idea of getting to live on an island and just survive sounds like a lot of fun to me.”

Where did you go on your best vacation? “My best vacation was to Cabo. I just remember having such a great time there. It was my first trip to Mexico, and it was for my birthday week. It was a lot of fun with friends.”

