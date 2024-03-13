Your account
Take Five With Adam Harrington (John, GENERAL HOSPITAL)

By

Adam Harrington (John, GH) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

Adam Harrington

What do you consider to be the perfect sandwich? “Pastrami on rye.”

What is your least favorite household chore? “Cleaning. I hate doing it but I’m always glad with the results. I made the mistake of buying a shag rug, thinking it would be cool. My dust bunnies eventually turned into full-grown rabbits!”

If you had a dog, what would you name it? “If I ever had a dog, his name would be Jackson and he’d have a kerchief tied around his neck. When I have the years that I would be a good dog dad, I would definitely get a dog. And I think cats are really cool, but my allergy to cats is so bad that if I walk into someone’s house and they have a cat, I have a one-hour window before the asthma kicks in.”

What was your favorite TV show as a kid? “THE SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN.”

What is your go-to karaoke song? ” ‘My Way’, Frank Sinatra.”

