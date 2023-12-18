Your account
Take Fave With Lucas Adams (Tripp, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)

Lucas Adams (Tripp, DAYS) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

Lucas Adams

XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

What emoji do you use the most? “Probably the hang loose hands emoji. I do that in general all the time. That’s kind of my thumbs-up or ‘okay’.”

What would you never allow in your fridge? “Pickles, but I have to allow them, because my wife loves them. I hate the smell of them. It’s gross.”

What’s your favorite way to procrastinate? “Video games. I do a lot of the Simracing Formula One games with the steering wheel. That’s something that I can do for a while.”

What TV show from your childhood would you love to come back? “XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS. I loved that show. I used to watch Lucy Lawless just be awesome all the time. I was obsessed with Xena.”

What’s the last thing listened to in the car? “The podcast SMARTLESS with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes.”

