Take Fave With Lucas Adams (Tripp, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)

What emoji do you use the most? “Probably the hang loose hands emoji. I do that in general all the time. That’s kind of my thumbs-up or ‘okay’.”

What would you never allow in your fridge? “Pickles, but I have to allow them, because my wife loves them. I hate the smell of them. It’s gross.”

What’s your favorite way to procrastinate? “Video games. I do a lot of the Simracing Formula One games with the steering wheel. That’s something that I can do for a while.”

What TV show from your childhood would you love to come back? “XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS. I loved that show. I used to watch Lucy Lawless just be awesome all the time. I was obsessed with Xena.”