Take Fave With Lucas Adams (Tripp, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)

Lucas Adams (Tripp, DAYS) answers Digest’s five burning questions.
What emoji do you use the most? “Probably the hang loose hands emoji. I do that in general all the time. That’s kind of my thumbs-up or ‘okay’.”
What would you never allow in your fridge? “Pickles, but I have to allow them, because my wife loves them. I hate the smell of them. It’s gross.”
What’s your favorite way to procrastinate? “Video games. I do a lot of the Simracing Formula One games with the steering wheel. That’s something that I can do for a while.”
What TV show from your childhood would you love to come back? “XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS. I loved that show. I used to watch Lucy Lawless just be awesome all the time. I was obsessed with Xena.”
What’s the last thing listened to in the car? “The podcast SMARTLESS with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes.”