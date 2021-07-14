Summer camp: Loved it, loathed it or skipped it?
Dominic: “I never went to summer camp. Summers were spent with my grandma and cousins. Y&R was definitely on in the background.”
Fairbanks: “Skipped it. I was really shy. All I wanted to do was stay home and watch movies and read.”
Hope: “Loved it!”
Lake, ocean or pool?
Dominic: “Ocean! Being in the ocean helps release negative ions and is so relaxing.”
Fairbanks: “Ocean. I grew up in California, so going to the beach is what we do. I feel the lake is for boating and I need a few drinks to just lay by a pool.”
Hope: “Pool. There are fewer things swimming around in there. I do love the ocean but I’m less afraid of a pool.”
Sunscreen: Forgetful or fanatical?
Dominic: “I don’t really wear it unless I am out for a really long time.”
Fairbanks: “Fanatical. I’m so fair.”
Hope: “Fanatical. I burn so badly.”
Favorite summer drink:
Dominic: “Rosé all day!”
Fairbanks: “I recently discovered cucumber mojitos and that was pretty life-changing.”
Hope: “I love red wine and for the summer, I’ll throw ice cubes in, although my dad also makes a great Yellow Bird.”
Favorite food to toss on the grill:
Dominic: “Steak. I love grilling the perfect steak with those grill marks.”
Fairbanks: “Vegetables.”
Hope: “Ribs and steak, or turkey burgers.”
Favorite fruit:
Dominic: “Watermelon is the perfect summer fruit.”
Fairbanks: “Pineapple.”
Hope: “Mangos.”
Favorite frozen treat:
Dominic: “I don’t have a big sweet tooth. So probably ice cream.”
Fairbanks: “I love those missile-shaped, white-and-blue Popsicles.”
Hope: “Chocolate ice cream — any time, anywhere.”
Favorite summer sport:
Dominic: “Spikeball. It’s a new game that I’ve played the past few summers.”
Fairbanks: “Swimming. I’m a big swimmer.”
Hope: “I enjoy watching swimming and diving.”
Favorite beach activity: Dominic: “Spikeball and Frisbee are both fun.”
Fairbanks: “Laying down and reading.”
Hope: “Lay out, and I love to go to the dog beach and wade in the water.”
Road trip role: Driver or passenger?
Dominic: “Driver, for sure.”
Fairbanks: “I used to be the driver but now I’m the passenger and I kind of like being the passenger. I’m very chill.”
Hope: “The driver.”
Top item on my summertime to-do list:
Dominic: “To explore more of California.”
Fairbanks: “I want to go on a road trip this summer.”
Hope: “I really want to go someplace tropical and now that we can travel again, going somewhere beachy sounds amazing.”