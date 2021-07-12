Summer camp: Loved it, loathed it or skipped it?
Brooks: “We never had summer camp in Hawaii. We are summer camp all year round.”
Kaye: “Love it.”
White: “Skipped it. Never went to summer camp. I don’t even know what summer camp is. Give me a summer glamp and we can do that.”
Lake, ocean or pool?
Brooks: “Come on. Ocean!”
Kaye: “In order, I go ocean, lake, pool.”
White: “A pool, because there are no animals swimming in there.”
Sunscreen: Forgetful or fanatical?
Brooks: “I am forgetful but I’ve been better because [wife] Kelly [Kruger, ex-Mackenzie, Y&R et al] will yell at me.”
Kaye: “I’m forgetful. That’s why I look like I do.”
White: “It depends on the day. If it’s the beach, sunscreen. If it’s just going outside to kick around a ball, I might forget.”
Favorite summer drink:
Brooks: “Year-round drink: tequila.”
Kaye: “A cold beer is tough to beat.”
White: “I love a mimosa.”
Favorite food to toss on the grill:
Brooks: “I just love a good rib eye.”
Kaye: “Steak. Not tofu.”
White: “A hot dog. Hot dogs are a great summer food.”
Favorite fruit:
Brooks: “Banana. In Hawaii, we actually have apple bananas, which are my favorite.”
Kaye: “In the summer, it has to be watermelon.”
White: “Mango.”
Favorite frozen treat:
Brooks: “There are these stupid little chocolate-covered treats at Costco that are like the size of your pinky finger and I’ll eat six of those in a sitting. They’re terrible.”
Kaye: “That would be a daiquiri.”
White: “I love shaved ice. The flavor I get is called Tiger’s Blood, which is basically a strawberry colada-type flavor.”
Favorite summer sport:
Brooks: “When I’m home, it’s surfing.”
Kaye: “I love watching the summer Olympics.”
White: “I love football or basketball but not to play, just to watch.”
Favorite beach activity:
Brooks: “Surfing. I haven’t been home in awhile and I’m really jonesing to do it.”
Kaye: “Swimming with my kids.”
White: “Sitting on the sand and drinking a mimosa.”
Road trip role: Driver or passenger?
Brooks: “Driver. I like driving.”
Kaye: “My wife and I split those duties, although I think I’m usually the driver.”
White: “Passenger, all the way.”
Top item on my summer-time to-do list:
Brooks: “Hawaii. We’re going to go home for three weeks on our next break, so I can’t wait to go.”
Kaye: “Spend more time with [daughter] Kenna [who’s heading off to college].”
White: “I’d like to travel more this summer and visit more places, maybe driving around California to places I haven’t been, or maybe even driving to Vegas. Just getting out of my house would be nice!”