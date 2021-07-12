Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Summer camp: Loved it, loathed it or skipped it?

Brooks: “We never had summer camp in Hawaii. We are summer camp all year round.”

Kaye: “Love it.”

White: “Skipped it. Never went to summer camp. I don’t even know what summer camp is. Give me a summer glamp and we can do that.”

Lake, ocean or pool?

Brooks: “Come on. Ocean!”

Kaye: “In order, I go ocean, lake, pool.”

White: “A pool, because there are no animals swimming in there.”

Sunscreen: Forgetful or fanatical?

Brooks: “I am forgetful but I’ve been better because [wife] Kelly [Kruger, ex-Mackenzie, Y&R et al] will yell at me.”

Kaye: “I’m forgetful. That’s why I look like I do.”

White: “It depends on the day. If it’s the beach, sunscreen. If it’s just going outside to kick around a ball, I might forget.”

Favorite summer drink:

Brooks: “Year-round drink: tequila.”

Kaye: “A cold beer is tough to beat.”

White: “I love a mimosa.”

Favorite food to toss on the grill:

Brooks: “I just love a good rib eye.”

Kaye: “Steak. Not tofu.”

White: “A hot dog. Hot dogs are a great summer food.”

Favorite fruit:

Brooks: “Banana. In Hawaii, we actually have apple bananas, which are my favorite.”

Kaye: “In the summer, it has to be watermelon.”

White: “Mango.”

Favorite frozen treat:

Brooks: “There are these stupid little chocolate-covered treats at Costco that are like the size of your pinky finger and I’ll eat six of those in a sitting. They’re terrible.”

Kaye: “That would be a daiquiri.”

White: “I love shaved ice. The flavor I get is called Tiger’s Blood, which is basically a strawberry colada-type flavor.”

Favorite summer sport:

Brooks: “When I’m home, it’s surfing.”

Kaye: “I love watching the summer Olympics.”

White: “I love football or basketball but not to play, just to watch.”

Favorite beach activity:

Brooks: “Surfing. I haven’t been home in awhile and I’m really jonesing to do it.”

Kaye: “Swimming with my kids.”

White: “Sitting on the sand and drinking a mimosa.”

Road trip role: Driver or passenger?

Brooks: “Driver. I like driving.”

Kaye: “My wife and I split those duties, although I think I’m usually the driver.”

White: “Passenger, all the way.”

Top item on my summer-time to-do list:

Brooks: “Hawaii. We’re going to go home for three weeks on our next break, so I can’t wait to go.”

Kaye: “Spend more time with [daughter] Kenna [who’s heading off to college].”

White: “I’d like to travel more this summer and visit more places, maybe driving around California to places I haven’t been, or maybe even driving to Vegas. Just getting out of my house would be nice!”