Sublime Citrus At The Southernmost Point — Tribe’s CBD Key Lime Pie Martini

Despite its tiny size, Key West is jam-packed with dozens of unforgettable attractions. From Hemingway’s Home and Harry Truman’s “Little White House” to Smathers Beach and Southernmost Point, you could spend days on this island and still have more to see. But no matter what you want to do in this crazy town, you’ve got to schedule some time to taste the local specialty: a fresh-baked Key lime pie!

If you can’t make it down US-1 this year, no worries! Here’s a simple way to take a “mental vacation” to the Florida Keys: mix our Key lime pie martini! For a little extra fun, we’re going to add a spritz of our citrus-flavored CBD oil.

CBD Key Lime Pie Martini Recipe

The “key” question every baker faces before making a Key Lime Pie is whether to splurge on Key limes. Interestingly, what we call “Key limes” are native to Mexico; however, they were an essential part of agriculture in the Florida Keys for many decades.

Compared with the more common Persian limes, Key limes supposedly have a sharper edge. Citrus connoisseurs also frequently say Key limes are more “aromatic” than Persian limes…whatever that means!

One thing’s for sure: Key limes are a serious pain to squeeze. Not only is there less juice in these limes, they also have loads of seeds.

Unless you’re a stickler for authenticity, there’s no need to go crazy searching for these special limes. Heck, after hurricanes wiped away most Key lime fields, most farmers in the Keys have converted to Persian limes anyway.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz cake or vanilla-flavored vodka

½ oz lime juice

½ oz Cointreau

1/2 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Graham crackers, crushed

Whipped cream, optional

Fresh raspberry, optional

Directions

Pour vodka, lime juice, Cointreau, and Tribe CBD oil into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into your martini glass

Top with whipped cream and crushed graham crackers

Garnish with a fresh raspberry (optional)

If you prefer sweet over citrus, then you may want to consider swapping fresh lime juice for lime cordial. While lime juice is the primary ingredient in lime cordial, this concentrate also contains a fair amount of sugar. So, by adding lime cordial rather than lime juice, you should expect a saccharine-enhanced flavor sensation.

Just be extra careful when you’re shopping for lime cordial. Often, companies add way too many preservatives and unnecessary sweeteners. If you’re going with store-bought lime cordial, please give the ingredients list a thorough screening.

FYI: If you want to learn more about lime cordial, you’ve got to check out our previous CBD gimlet recipe.

