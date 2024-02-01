Steve Burton On GENERAL HOSPITAL Return Date

Steve Burton, who is still airing on DAYS as Harris, revealed on the Daily Drama Podcast he hosts alongside Bradford Anderson (Spinelli, GENERAL HOSPITAL) that his return to GH as Jason is imminent. “I don’t have an exact start date but I start next week on the show,” he shared, enthusing, “I’m ready to get back to work.”

The actor’s Port Charles comeback was first announced at the end of GH’s prime-time special, which aired on January 4. Outside of confirming that fans could expect to see Burton back on-screen early this year, the show has been keeping the timeline, and storyline specifics, under wraps. Burton began his GH run in 1991, exited in 2000, and returned the following year, remaining with the show through 2012. After a stint on Y&R as Dylan (2013-17), he returned to GH again that year, but parted ways with the show in 2021 over its Covid vaccine policy. In 2022, for the first time since 1988, he reprised his first daytime character, DAYS’s Harris, on the Peacock streaming spinoff BEYOND SALEM: CHAPTER 2, and in 2023, he resumed playing Harris on DAYS. His final DAYS episodes will air this spring.

Evan Hofer (Dex), whose character has helped fill the void in the Corinthos organization left by Jason’s presumed death, can’t wait to have Burton back in the GH mix. “He’s such a great guy and so beloved over there,” Hofer says. “Everyone at work thinks so highly of him. I’ve gotten to meet him over Zoom and briefly in person, and I’m just really excited about getting to work with him because he’s a legend in the soap world and at GH specifically. I think it will bring some really cool story for all of us.”