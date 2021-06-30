Stars Pay Tribute to Stuart Damon

Tributes poured in online after the news of Stuart Damon’s (ex-Alan, GH) passing was announced. Former co-stars and executives shared memories of working with the actor.

Steve Burton (Jason): Stuart Damon. What a loss. The Angels are singing! One of the greatest guys ever. I was so blessed to have this guy play my tv dad. He was so kind, generous, giving, funny, selfless and just an awesome guy. He taught me so much.. I know everyone loved Stuart as Alan Quartermaine, who wouldn’t…he was amazing. But I just want people to know what a great husband and father this guy was. I’m sad beyond words. My prayers go out to his family. Love you Stuey D! 🙏🏻❤️#stuartdamon #gh #alanquartermaine #rip

Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie): God Bless you #StuartDamon You are and always will be so very special to all of us who were lucky to work + play with you over the years. You will be missed but never forgotten. Your spirit will shine eternally in heaven.

Maurice Benard (Sonny): When I heard the news today it hurt,I always wanted Stewart to be Sonny’s long lost dad. He was so classy, real, and.always made me feel safe,Great Man

Scott Clifton (ex-Dillon; Liam, B&B): In my early days at General Hospital, I had a scene with Stuart in which his character would learn that a beloved family member had died. He understood the gravity of the scene, how historic it would become, and yet during the countdown to “action,” he still turned to me with a wry smile and whispered, “Watch and learn, kid.” Then he winked. Within seconds, he was no longer Stuart, and he began to sob. The man was, and is, royalty. Rest In Peace, Uncle Alan.

Genie Francis (Laura): I am so grateful to have had this wonderful man in my life. I am very sad today. #StuartDamon #HG

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis): Broken hearted to hear of the passing of Stuart Damon. He played my adopted dad on General Hospital for 7 years and he was the most kind, wonderful, loving, supportive person. He always made me laugh and made me feel safe on set. I love you, Stewy. Rest well now, my friend.

Michael Sutton (ex-Stone): My @General Hospital cast mate @StuartDamon may you R.I.P. He was a great man and so amazing as Dr. Alan Quatermaine especially in the Stone aids storyline w/ me & @MauriceBenard @kimmeabreak

Amber Tamblyn (ex-Emily): Broken hearted to hear of the passing of Stuart Damon. He played my adopted dad on General Hospital for 7 years and he was the most kind, wonderful, loving, supportive person. He always made me laugh and made me feel safe on set. I love you, Stewy. Rest well now, my friend.

Finola Hughes (Anna): #StuartDamon master of funny, as you can witness here w me and the sweet #ShellKepler. Stuart lived to make you laugh, but he was also a very caring individual who was happy to have long conversations about life, family and his wife whom he adored. His favorite thing was to say ‘stethoscope’ several times before a scene with as many sibilant ‘S’s’ as humanly possible. Needless to say, that scene would have entailed a couple of takes if I was involved! #ripstuartdamon Sending much love & condolences to his family ❤️ Stu-ey, a true gentleman.

Sean Kanan (ex-A.J.): I am saddened to have learned that Stuart Damon has passed. Although we had lost touch over the years I will never forget his kind soul, zany sense of humor and talent. RIP Stuey Damone. @1SteveBurton @lesliecharleson #StuartDamon #GeneralHospital #Raimondo

Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan): R.I.P. Stuart Damon. Or “Big Stuey” as we lovingly called him. The world will be a much less colorful place without him. #Love #GH #ATWT @GeneralHospital #StuartDamon

Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin): Stuart Damon… I called him my “building” mainly because he was so tall and I was so short. But also because he stood so strong and I could rely on him as the steadiest of scene partners. He handled the AIDS story with such grace, when Alan told Robin she was HIV positive was one of my favorite scenes I experienced as an actor. His true essence as a compassionate, stand up gentlemen really came through in that story. And I wouldn’t be describing the whole person if I didn’t mention how damn funny he was as well. My heart goes out to his family. Thank you Stu-y for blessing us with your performances. RIP

Former Executive Producer Wendy Riche: RIP dear Stuart your talent inspired &delighted .You poured your heart and soul into @GeneralHospital &always delivered your best. I am honored to have had the privilege to work with you.

Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry): #StuartDamon was such a gentleman when I met him in 2006 on #GeneralHospital . A wonderful man and actor. Sending love to his family.

Wally Kurth (Ned; Justin, DAYS): #StuartDamon was such a gentleman when I met him in 2006 on #GeneralHospital . A wonderful man and actor. Sending love to his family.

Tristan Rogers (Robert): It is with much sadness I heard of Stuart Damon’s passing. He brought a real steadiness to the Quartermaine family. I enjoyed my scenes with him. Rest easy my friend.

Kin Shriner (Scott): So sorry to hear Stuart Damon has passed he and David Lewis [ex-Edward] made @GeneralHospital the show it became .R.I.P. Stuie

Tamara Braun (ex-Carly; Ava, DAYS): My heart is heavy. Stuart was such a kind man. He was genuine and warm. He was funny. He always had a smile and open arms. He gave the best hugs, called me Tubby and I was always happy when I saw him. I knew him as Alan Quartermaine before I worked with him. Then I knew him as someone I was ALWAYS happy to see because he made my day a bit brighter. I think he made everyone’s day brighter. He was so incredibly full of life. Full of good life. We lost a beautiful human being today. I was so lucky to know him. My heart is sad. Rest peacefully kind soul. You will be greatly missed by so many. #rip #love #gh

Michelle Stafford (ex-Nina; Phyllis, Y&R) Stuart Damon and I lived in the same neighborhood years ago. I would see him at the local coffee place almost every morning. He was always so warm and filled with funny things to say. He was so kind to me. Such a loss. Godspeed Prince

Jason Thompson (ex-Patrick; Billy, Y&R): Stuart Damon. One of the loveliest people I’ve ever worked with. He was funny, sweet, charming, a comforting soul. And a GH titan. My heart goes out ot his family. Miss you and thank you my friend. RIP”

Executive Producer Frank Valentini: On behalf of everyone at #GH, I want to extend my deepest condolences to Stuart Damon’s family and all who loved him. Stuart was an absolute legend of our industry and he’ll be sorely missed. @GeneralHospital

Laura Wright (Carly): Stuart was the sweetest man. He loved playing in Port Charles. And I loved sitting on stage watching the Quartermaine’s rehearse and bicker!!! The BEST behind and in front of the camera

John J. York (Mac): Oh my friend, my golf buddie, my dressing room neighbor, how you made me laugh, I LOVE YOU

Derk Cheetwood (ex-Max): RIP to a great actor and even better person. Prayers to his family. Gods speed!