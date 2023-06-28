Stars Pay Tribute To Soap Alum Nicolas Coster

Nicolas Coster (ex-Lionel, SANTA BARBARA et al), who passed away at the age of 89 on Monday, June 26, is being remembered by his former co-stars.

Vincent Irizarry (ex-Scott, SB et al): “I’m so saddened to learn of the passing of my friend, this dear, dynamic man, @nicolascoster1 . He was one who was so full of life, so sweet and gracious, and such a wonderful talent as an actor. We worked together in the late ’80s on #santabarbarasoap and stayed in touch from time to time throughout the many subsequent years. I reached out to him several months ago to check in, hoping to get together, but he was leaving the next day on a trip somewhere. I regret that we didn’t reconnect sometime after. Just goes to show that we allow ourselves to be deceived by time in believing that opportunities to reconnect will always be available with those dear to us. Sadly, it’s a lesson I’m too often having to be reminded of: There are no guarantees in this life…Goodbye, my friend. I will always remember your kind, welcoming smile and your heartfelt laugh. It was truly a blessing knowing you, for which I will always be grateful… RIP.”

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS et al): “Rest in peace, sweet Nicholas. What a joy it was to work with you. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to be your daughter for the past decade. I will always remember your smile, your love of the work, and most importantly, your love of life! You were a one of a kind, sweet man. 💔”

Jon Lindstrom (Kevin, GH; ex-Mark, SB): “#NicolasCoster has left us. One of my favorite people I’ve had the honor and pleasure to work, and become friends, with in this showbiz journey. He taught many of us youngsters how to scuba dive & I think of Nick every time I put on a tank. Got to be with him there night he finally won his Emmy, which made him very proud. R.I.P. @nicolascoster1 #Godspeed #SantaBarbara #AllMyChildren #Reds #AllthePresidentsMen #TheBay #EmmyWinner”

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH; ex-Julia SB): “So many laughs with this smashing fella. RIP Nicky”

Gregori Martin (Creator, THE BAY): “A brilliant actor. A consummate pro. A real life merman. A film and television icon. A dear friend. We lost a legend yesterday. Nicolas Coster thank you for being a loyal part of The Bay family and always delivering and making my job as a director so much easier. You were a master at your craft and made any material given to you so much better. I truly loved writing and directing scenes for you, especially with our dear sweet @jacklyn.zeman. I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, you were a true force to be reckoned with. A charmer and silver-haired-devil in the best sense of those expressions. You always knew what you wanted, and always knew how to get it and I am grateful for the years we worked together and all that I learned from my experience working with you. I will miss seeing you about town Nic, but your legacy shall live on through your enormous and incredible body of award worthy performances. And lastly, thank you for also always reminding all of us to live our lives to the fullest. Sleep in peace, Amazing Man. Sending love and light to your family and loved ones during this difficult time. Godspeed @nicolascoster1.”

A Martinez (Cruz, SANTA BARBARA) “The great Nicolas Coster walked on this week, and may the wind be warm at his back. He was a consummate actor, every bit as skilled on stage as he was before a camera. It was an honor to work in a company with him, and I’ll always hold his friendship and his sterling strengths as a professional close to heart. For 70 years, Mr. Coster practiced the art of acting with great vigor and distinction. There aren’t many people in the history of the world who can match him in that regard.”

Jane Sibbett (Jane, SANTA BARBARA) “I was so sorry to hear the news of Nicolas Coster passing earlier tonight. I had recently shared the story with Yitzi Weiner’s interview about the actor who quietly saved me from a screaming director on my very first day at work on my first regular gig, and it was Nicky. He was kind, considerate, a consummate professional, and playing the almost-stepfather to my bitch by day/slut by night character on SANTA BARBARA, he was instrumental in helping me not only finding my light, but finding my way and supporting the craft of the good work we were doing. I am forever grateful for his generous heart, his love of great storytelling, and professionalism on and off set, and I wish to send my condolences to his family and all who loved him. Break the last leg, Lionel. May all your sails be full with love and peace to guide you home, Nicky.”