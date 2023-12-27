Stars Pay Tribute To Late ONE LIFE TO LIVE Star Kamar de los Reyes

Stars took to social media to pay tribute to Kamar de los Reyes, the ONE LIFE TO LIVE alum (ex-Antonio) who passed away on Christmas Eve at the age of 56. Here are some of those remembrances.

Michael Easton (Finn, GH; ex-John, OLTL):

KAMAR

I never wanted to write these words for you. Never thought I would have too. You were bigger than life. A force of nature that elevated us and this world was a dizzier place with you in it.

You were a fighter. You fought to your last breath. A man of faith that never lost hope.

You loved your wife, and you loved your children and their love for you was the lifeforce that kept you going.

You meant so much to so many.

You promoted charities and went on USO Tours. The good work you did for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

Millions of people know you from television and movies and video games. I just know you as my best friend. The best man at my wedding. For thirty years you were always there, loving life more than anyone I know and when I was around you, I loved it as much as you did.

We are all broken now but blessed to have shared this time and although the nights seem suddenly darker, I know you are still with us, your light guiding us forward.

Where you are going my friend, there I will be someday and I know I will find you.

Until then, I love you brother.

Bree Williamson (ex-Jessica, OLTL et al):

I’m heartbroken. Looking back on my One [Life] To Live days there are very few memories in which Kamar is not present. He was an incredibly important part of my life for close to 10 years. Then OLTL ended and we all went our separate ways. But when I would see Kamar out in the world it was as if no time had passed- kinda like family- our little OLTL family.

It is incredibly sad to know that I will never be running into this wonderful man again. Goodbye Kamar- you are loved.

David Fumero (ex-Cristian, OLTL):

Kamar De Los Reyes…Can’t say goodbye my friend. But thank you for your love and wisdom. For the many laughs that would brighten my days. You’re a legend and a warrior in my book. I will keep my ears open for your whispers that I know will come. Rest In Power…Till we meet again my brother!

Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana, OLTL):

You took me to my first work event. It was a Latino event. From the very beginning you instilled in me the importance to show up for the community. To show up for your people. This goodbye is too hard. But I will pick myself up and believe and have hope and stay positive and laugh and love my loved ones hard and do my best to spread f–kin joy because that’s what you did everyday. We love you Kamar. We always will.

Greg Vaughan (Eric, DAYS):

I’m so sad to hear the news of my friend @delosreyeskamar My thoughts & prayers are with his family, loved ones! Kamar & I shared so many good memories … even though we were on different coasts & soap operas, he welcomed me with open arms & a smile that made everyone feel his love!! When either of us were in the same city we made time together! I will always hold near & dear our talks, it was always deep & real! His love of family, me becoming a father for the first time, our love of the Yankees, smoking cigars, his incredible laugh could bring you to tears, us playing the congas, me not so good to celebrating his brothers music performances in Vegas. His amazing love for [son] Caylan, his twins and his incredible wife [Sherri Saum, ex-Keri, OLTL et al]. Kamar you will always be an amazing reflection of love.”

Jacob Young (ex-J.R., ALL MY CHILDREN et al):

So deeply sadden[ed] to hear of the passing of my friend and colleague Kamar de Los Reyes. As a very young actor there were only a small handful of people in my life that would offer their support in such a competitive industry. Kamar had always been one of them. A true gentleman and beacon of light. I remember one time we were flying back from an event and we were sitting together and I began to nod off, (as one does from a weekend fan event.) He reached over and adjusted my head and fixed my head rest so I could have a better rest. It’s the simplest things we do as humans that make the biggest impact. I will never forgot that kindness and humanity. Over the years we spent many nights laughing together in Manhattan. One of those nights I remember introducing him to my then girlfriend @christenyoung4 who now is my wife, and I said to her, “this is one of the good ones.” Kamar and I had a love and admiration for each other. I will always remember you in that way. A man who had love for his family, a love for the world, a love for his Puerto Rican culture, a love for music and Salsa dancing! (In fact he tried to teach me many times, even with my two left feet.) My condolences to his family and loved ones. The Lord took another one of his soldiers home. Rest easy Mi Amigo.”

Tika Sumpter (ex-Layla, OLTL):

Rest in paradise dear Kamar. You made my first set experience memorable and honest. Massive love to his wife Sherri and all who loved him. #OLTL

Robin Strasser (ex-Dorian, OLTL et al):

AN ENORMOUS LOSS of a man of great integrity & talent. I admired him, it was impossible not to…& it wasn’t only that he was MUY GUAPO friends-Take it from me the man was a Mensche! RIP

Sarah Brown (ex-Carly, GH):

Rest in peace Kamar loved his work. Sweetheart of a person. Very sorry to hear this sending love to his family, friends and all who loved him.

Lilly Melgar (ex-Lily, GH):

I am gutted by this loss. Life is so f’in fragile!!

Kamar was one of a kind. Such a special soul. I was in awe of his growth. His depth. His talent…. We always had the best time – never a dull moment w/Kamar.

We got to work together later in life as I directed him with VO work and he was still the same passionate force of nature w/that vitality of “life” he always emanated. On a personal level, I am deeply saddened to lose you my friend. May you rest in peace & light. Thank you for being there for me when I needed support & guidance. You were so good to me. So kind and generous. I’ll carry that with me forever. So proud of the man you evolved into being. My deepest condolences to his beautiful family. The world lost you way too soon. I’ll always remember you singing Marc Anthony songs on the streets of NY, dancing in El Floridita & playing the congas at my 30th Bday party To name only a few of our memories shared) #KamarDeLosReyes #OneOfAKind