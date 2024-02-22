Stars Pay Tribute To Ellen Holly (ex-Carla, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) In THE LOCHER ROOM

Mariann Aalda (ex-Didi, EDGE OF NIGHT; ex-Grace, GUIDING LIGHT; ex-Lena, SUNSET BEACH), Jonelle Allen (ex-Doreen, GENERATIONS), Iona Morris Jackson (ex-Fiona, AS THE WORLD TURNS), Phil Morris (ex-Tyrone, Y&R) and James Reynolds (Abe, DAYS) will join host Alan Locher in THE LOCHER ROOM on Thursday, February 22 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT to pay tribute to Ellen Holly, who passed away in December 2023. (Read Digest‘s tribute to Holly’s remarkable legacy here.)

Holly is beloved to soap fans for her groundbreaking role of Carla on ONE LIFE TO LIVE and is considered the first Black leading lady in the genre. Aalda, Allen, Morris Jackson, Morris and Reynolds will reflect on Holly’s success in daytime broke down racial barriers in soaps and paved the way for their own careers, as well as share their thoughts on how Black representation in soaps has evolved over the past six decades.

To participate in this special livestream, click here.