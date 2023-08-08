Stars Pay Tribute To Andrea Evans

On Wednesday, August 9, ONE LIFE TO LIVE alums will join Michael Fairman for a livestream tribute in celebration of the life and career of the late Andrea Evans (ex-Tina, OLTL et al) on YouTube’s Michael Fairman Channel at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Scheduled to appear are Erika Slezak (ex-Viki), John Loprieno (ex-Cord), Fiona Hutchison (ex-Gabrielle) and Robert S. Woods (ex-Bo), who will share their memories of working with Evans, and more. Link to watch here.