Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH) Shares The Must-See Sights From Her Hometown Of San Antonio, TX

The Amazing Mirror Maze

“This is another fun thing to do downtown. When I was younger, I nearly knocked myself out in the maze because I ran into a mirror thinking it was the way out and I had to call somebody for help! But if you’re not five years old and you know what you’re doing, it’s fun [laughs].”

217 Alamo Plaza; (210) 224-2288; amazingmazes.com

Chuy’s

“Chuy’s is another good Mexican restaurant. I would go to La Hacienda first, but nevertheless, I’m going to both [laughs].”

Multiple locations in San Antonio; chuys.com

La Hacienda de Los Barrios

“La Hacienda is a fun Mexican restaurant. I go there to get my enchiladas or my carne asada — it’s really good over there! Sometimes they have live music. They have a nice patio and they have a playground for your kids. It’s really good Mexican food. I love it.”

18747 Redland Rd.; (210) 497- 8000; lahaciendabarrios.com

The Longhorn Cafe

“The Longhorn Cafe is a staple. Their burgers always hit!”

Multiple locations in San Antonio; www.thelong horncafe.com

The Majestic Theatre

“This is a beautiful theater, so if you’re in San Antonio, you should definitely check out a show there. I once saw Junie Moon there for my birthday with a bunch of my friends and it was so much fun.”

224 E. Houston St.; (210) 226-5700; majesticempire.com

North Star Mall

“If you want to shop, this is a huge mall and what’s really iconic about it is that it has these huge cowboy boots in front of it!”

7400 San Pedro Ave.; (210) 342-2325; northstarmall.com

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

“They have a location right next to the mall. So, go shopping then go get yourself some good seafood! It’s the best seafood spot. When it’s crawfish season, San Antonio goes insane and books it to Pappadeaux!”

76 Northeast Loop 410; (210) 340-7143; pappadeaux.com

SAMSAT AREA 21

“This is the science museum and this place is insane! I remember being young and going there and just thinking, ‘Oh, my gosh, I’ve never seen anything like this before!’ I love science and they have really cool things to look at and do; it’s very interactive. They have these cool computers and a lab and a nature room. It’s great for kids.”

3331 General Hudnell Dr.; (210) 338-0439; samsat.org

San Antonio Museum Of Art

“When I lived in San Antonio I loved going there. Definitely worth checking out.”

200 W. Jones Ave.; (210) 978-8100; samuseum.org

The San Antonio River Walk/The Alamo

“The River Walk is obviously the first thing you should do. That’s in downtown San Antonio and that’s where the Alamo is. The Alamo and The River Walk are basically one great, big, magical place of history to me. It’s the biggest tourist attraction in the city. There are a bunch of restaurants and bars and cool activities to do in the area and a big mall. Of course, the Alamo is for everybody, and everybody should go see that. One thing I love to do is take a boat tour. You can make a reservation or just hop on one. It’s such a fun experience to get a history talk from the driver.” thesanantonioriverwalk.com

Stone Werks Big Rock Grille

“I go here every time I come home. I love their chicken nachos and their blueberry pie and ice cream.”

Multiple locations in San Antonio; stonewerks.com

Walker Ranch Park

“This is a park that I used to love to go to. It’s filled with bluebonnets and it’s really beautiful to see all the flowers and the animals and the deer. They have a really good walking trail and you will most likely interact with a lot of deer — that’s why I loved it.”

12603 West Ave.; (210) 207-3000

The Witte Museum

“This is a really cool museum. My favorite thing there is the exhibit of prehistoric animals. If you’re into that, like I am, this is a great place to really look at the animals and their bone structures and just get a really cool history lesson.”

3801 Broadway; (210) 357-1900; witte museum.org