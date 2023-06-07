Special Y&R Tribute Planned

In the spirit of Y&R’s 50h anniversary, the show will celebrate the legacy of John Abbott and his portrayer, the late Jerry Douglas, with a special episode airing on Thursday, June 22. The episode will be filled with classic flashbacks, and includes a special appearance by the late actor’s wife, author and television personality, Kym Douglas. Douglas appears as Zelda Wilford, who shares a special connection to the Abbott family. In an upcoming issue of Digest, Douglas shares, “John Abbott didn’t really falter in his views, in his love for his family and in his fairness to his fellow man. I want to tell you, Jerry had his faults and wasn’t perfect, but the way he raised [our son] Hunter and the kind of husband he was to me, he truly lived those principles — and I’m not making that up.”