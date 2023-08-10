What was your reaction when you learned you’d made this list again? “I’m guessing I was pretty far down the list and a lot more prestigious younger dudes declined the honor. But it’s always nice to be recognized for something like this. I mean, who doesn’t want to be told you’re not horrible to look at?”

Which co-star do you think would give you the hardest time about this accolade? “If Hunter [King, ex-Summer] was still around, that little brat never misses an opportunity to make fun of me. The next little brat would be Camryn [Grimes, Mariah]. She’ll definitely have something smart-ass to say about this, so I look forward to the onslaught.”

What would your wife, Tobe, think about the title? “It wouldn’t even register with her. She’d just say, ‘Have you taken the trash out today?’ ”

What do you find sexiest about your spouse? “I still look at her like the guy who saw her in the bar the night we met. I think she’s so incredible to look at and I’m still really physically attracted to her, so it’s hard to pick one thing. She’s just really fun to look at for me. She always has been.”

What physical attribute do you receive the most compliments on? “My smile does seem to be something that the ladies appreciate. I do hear about the smile quite a bit. I’ve also been known as ‘The Dimples’ for forever.”

What is your idea of a romantic evening? “Sushi and a bottle of wine with The Hotness [his nickname for Tobe] and then early to bed. I don’t stay up late because I wake up very early in the morning to work out, even on the weekends.”

What is your favorite rom-com? “I think Love Actually is so wonderful and great. And the other one is Crazy, Stupid, Love with Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling. Those two movies make me laugh and cry. They’re fun.”

What is your signature scent? “It’s a classic but I’ve worn Gendarme since I was 17. I like that it smells like you just came out of the shower. It’s not a very strong scent, it’s very light.”