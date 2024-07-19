Soaps Need More Fun Summer Stories

Like Mother, Like Daughter: On GH, Nina (Cynthia Watros) learned that her secret lover, Drew, kissed her daughter, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

Marriage and divorce (and murder!) are big business on soaps, but summer is traditionally reserved for lighter fare.

I’m talking about the Bauer barbecue on Guiding Light…. Jesse Hubbard and Jenny Gardner running away to NYC on All My Children…. Katherine Chancellor’s July 4th pool party on Young and Restless…. David Vickers in that red, white and blue Speedo on One Life to Live…. General Hospital’s Luke and Laura on the run in Beecher’s Corners.

Back in the present, let’s start with GH’s July 4th extravaganza. The fireworks ignited by Mac finding out Cody is his son and Drew kissing Willow are still going off. Willow’s husband Michael works for Drew (his uncle) and Drew has been sleeping with Willow’s mother Nina, so every conversation has explosive layers.

Michael (to Drew): “Willow will be your biggest supporter.”

Wink! Willow confided in Nina that Drew kissed her and somehow Nina held it together, advising her daughter to lie to Michael (Nina’s MO), but then Nina called Drew…

Nina: “Get up here right now or that congressional campaign will be over before you kiss your first baby.”

Thwack!

Nina (slapping Drew): “You son of a bitch. You kissed my daughter?”

Drew: “It just happened.”

Nina: “Maybe it’s time I told Willow that her hero is sleeping with her mother.”

May I suggest Nina break that news near the Metro Court pool? That would play right into GH’s groovy summer vibe and those cheaters could be tossed into the deep end with half of Port Charles watching. That set is next level. I especially enjoyed Lois’s recent pool day, sipping piña coladas and avoiding Carly’s questions about Gio. Something’s up with that kid…

Conversely, the Heather story is nonsensical. Even if a hip replacement did cause her to suffer cobalt poisoning and go crazy, Heather was committing crimes long before her hip went bad. Murdering, poisoning, smothering, shooting, kidnapping, drugging — you name it, she did it. Laura arguing that Heather deserves a reprieve for the “hook” killings (which killed Brando, Rory and Britt, among others) should have Brando’s widow Sasha up in arms — and where are Heather’s stabbing victims Ava and Diane?

At least Portia is sticking up for Trina.

Portia: “Why go to bat for a convicted murderer?”

Laura: “My goal is to see justice is served.”

Portia: “She murdered five people!”

Yeah, but she had a bad hip so… Come on! Portia must feel like she’s losing her mind.

Jordan: “Heather had a medical condition.”

Now that Mac Scorpio is back in action at the PCPD, put him on this case and it will be over in five minutes. Rory was a cop!

Over on Y&R, they tease us with off-screen summer activities, but we never see them. Faith talked about going to a party at the Athletic Club pool (remember that set?!) and Victoria’s kids are apparently living their best life.

Nick: “I thought you’d be hanging out with Katie and Johnny all day.”

Victoria: “Between pool parties, friends and barbecues, hanging out with Mom is not high on the list.”

Y&R must have that old Chancellor pool set lying around — can’t we see that? All we get are those limbo park benches.

I did appreciate Victor warning Kyle about the “looming war of the Abbotts” even if it is happening indoors, because that story is coming to a boil.

Diane: “Why are you heading up a second-rate business just to hurt your father and me?”

Kyle: “Parents are supposed to be thrilled when their children succeed on their own.”

It’s like Diane doesn’t even like Kyle, much less love him. Jack and Diane debate Kyle’s actions like he was a low-level Jabot employee, not their son who had a rocky upbringing thanks to his mother faking her death.

Diane: “I can’t believe I set this whole thing in motion when I fired Kyle.”

Trust: If my mom fired me, you would not find me playing a perky game of cornhole with her on the beach.

B&B is in a perfect position to host Thomas and Paris’s wedding by the pool, in the park (like Bill and Katie’s in 2009), on the roof of Forrester Creations…. anywhere but Eric’s living room.

Thomas: “Grampa, you and Grandma made this a home of love and family. It would be wonderful to get married here.”

Paris: “That would be wonderful.”

Eric: “Is Carter officiating? We have to start planning!”

What planet is Eric Forrester on, suggesting Carter officiate? It’s been barely two years since Paris walked down the aisle with Carter at Il Giardino, only to have Quinn interrupt the ceremony and declare her love for Carter.

“Tell her to leave,” Paris ordered Carter, a pretty basic ask of your groom on your wedding day. Instead, Carter ran to Quinn, kissed her, spun her around in his arms and exited with her — leaving a stunned Paris standing there alone with her bouquet.

Trust again: Any man who leaves me at the altar is not officiating my next wedding. Paris has no problem putting Hope in her place (“Respect our engagement and leave my fiancé alone!”) so I can’t imagine she’d allow her ex to officiate anyway.

Come on, B&B: It doesn’t have to be Italy, but give us a location!

For lighter fare, look no further than DAYS resurrecting soap-within-a-soap Body & Soul.

Kate: “How do you feel about the two of us working together in the TV business?”

Abe: “You have my attention.”

Mine too! Abe talked about how the characters feel like family and the stars remind him of Kate, Kayla and Marlena (whose portrayers play their B&S doppelgängers). The whole story is very inside, with Kate worrying that soaps are a dying genre, talking about how mainstream entertainment borrows from soaps (Grey’s Anatomy anyone?) and getting an alert on her phone from Soap Opera Digest that Body & Soul was canceled so now they can buy the show and bring the cast and crew to Salem. It doesn’t get more inside than that!

Kayla: “Do either of you have any experience producing a soap opera?”

Kate: “Sometimes I feel like I’m living in a soap opera.”

My favorite thing is how they are juxtaposing the realistic story of producing a soap (which DAYS does every day on Peacock) with the absurdity of Chad digging up his wife’s coffin in the hopes that Abigail will come back from the dead for the second time.

Abe: “This town has some pretty wild stories.”

Hey. It’s only his opinion!