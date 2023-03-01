What beauty product are you really into at the moment? “Bobbi Brown [Cosmetics] has this new company called Jones Road that has Miracle Balm and I love the rosy shade. You can put it on your face, your lips, your eyelids, but I just like to use it as a blush and it comes in all these different shades.”

What do you use on your lips? “ILIA and the color I use is called At Last. You can also use it as a blush.”

What beauty products do you usually pick up at the drugstore? “I love any kind of sheet mask. I’ve got this ice roller, which I picked up at CVS and keep in the freezer, that I use to I roll over my face and the sheet mask and it just feels so good.”

Have you learned any makeup or hair tricks at Y&R that you use in your everyday life? “Lauren, who does my hair, uses volumizing fibers in my hair and now I use them in my normal life every day. It’s been a game changer. I have a lot of hair but it’s fine and it just needs an extra kick.”

What is your own skin care routine? “I actually don’t wash my face but use two different serums. In the morning, I use a vitamin C serum, and then a niacinamide serum at night. I don’t like to spend a ton of money, so I use a lot of products by The Ordinary. My skin is really sensitive so I have to use a lot of things without fragrance.”

Have you ever been influenced to buy beauty products because of Tiktok or Instagram? “I was influenced by social media to try Hanacure [skincare products]. I’ve tried their mask, and you paint your face with what feels like glue but it has a lot of active ingredients and brings crap out of your skin. When you wash it off, your skin looks incredible. It makes your skin so smooth. I noticed a difference when I started doing that once a month.”

What beauty product must always be in your purse? “Lip balm by Ormedic. It smells like butterscotch and it’s just so nice.”

What has been your worst beauty blunder? “I saw a video of basically a face shaver that you use to do your eyebrows and I accidentally shaved off a huge chunk of my eyebrow. I looked crazy and took almost two months to grow back.”