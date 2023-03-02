What beauty products are always in your purse? “The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. I use it during the day because it stays on and doesn’t move all over my face, because I’m running my mouth so much at work and everywhere else [laughs]. As long as I’ve got that and a little powder and blush, I’m okay.”

What your go-to blush? “I have this Bobbi Brown palette that I’ve had for a really long time. It’s got a little bit of shimmer in it, which I like. It’s not overly glossy, but it has enough shimmer to make it look like the sun is hitting your face a little. I like to keep it natural.”

What’s your go-to lip color? “I like Benefit’s BeneTint; that gives you just enough color. Fenty’s lip glosses are also really nice.”

What is your skin care routine? “I use a lot of the CeraVe products and Aveeno’s Clear Complexion products. It gives me a little renewal without being overly harsh on my sensitive skin. I find that if I do too much, it dries out my skin. Those, you can just get at the drugstore, but I also use the Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum. I will splurge on a good vitamin C serum because it really does help even out skin color and any little bumps you have on your face, any dark spots from the sun.”

Who were your beauty icon growing up? “People like Diahann Carroll and [singer] Sade. They are so beautiful, but they still felt like you wouldn’t think they were a stranger if you saw them just waking up in the morning. It’s like the makeup they wore enhanced the people they are, they didn’t lose who they are in this makeup trend or that makeup trend.”

Is there a makeup skill you wish you could perfect? “Winged eyeliner. That definitely takes some deep breaths, some focus. Also, just eyeshadow application. I’ve gotten pretty good at it, but blending on the shadow is so difficult for me. At the show, my makeup artist does such a great job with my eyeshadow every day. I’m like, ‘How?! If I did that, it would just look like all the colors combined!’ ”

What products do you use for your hair? “I have, like, a cabinet full of hair products and I kind of rotate through them, but I always use some kind of moisturizing leave-in. Paul Mitchell The Cream seems to hold my curls nicely, and I use Paul Mitchell’s gel after that and try to let it air-dry.”