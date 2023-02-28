Who were your beauty icons growing up? “Tyra Banks and Britney Spears. I loved both of their personal styles and how beautiful they looked. You could tell they put thought into it, but they were naturally so cool.”

What makeup products are your favorites right now? “My friend turned me onto Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Dewy Foundation Drops. It is perfect coverage, and it gives you a glow from within. I’m obsessed with that. I also love the ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara, which I use onset every day. It’s a clean brand, and I love using anything clean especially around the eyes. I also love ILIA’s Multi-Stick Cream Blush.”

What’s your favorite beauty product from the drugstore? “I love any brand of Micellar cleansing water to remove makeup. It just works like a charm.”

What are your favorite skin care products? “Korean skin masks. There’s this brand called Petitfee. They make the best hydro gel eye patches and full face masks. They feel cool on the skin and the ingredients are really good. I like the Black Pearl & Gold Hydrogel Eye Patches. You can order them cheap on Amazon or from the website iherb.com. They’re awesome. I give them to everybody. They’re so luxurious.”

What beauty products are in your purse? “Countless lip balms, lipsticks and lip glosses. I love Image Skin Care’s Ormedic Balancing Lip Enhancement Complex. It’s fancy. It lasts forever. It’s like a lip mask. It is so hydrating and so good for chapped lips. I also like Hour Glass Phantom Volumizing Lip Balm. It’s a lip plumper and lip tint in one. I really like the color Entice.”

What is your go-to lipstick shade? “My favorite of all time is Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk. More specifically, I love their Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm in that shade. I wear it every single day on DAYS.”

Do you use any beauty gadgets? “I just started using a stainless steel gua sha. I don’t know if it’s a placebo effect, but I feel like I notice a difference as far as draining lymph nodes under my neck. You pull it up to your ear and then down your neck. It honestly makes me feel more chiseled. At first I thought it was another gimmick; now I’m kind of obsessed with it.”