Is there anything you wanted to change about your appearance when you were younger? “I wasn’t able to do a lot with my hair but when I got older, I was like, ‘I’m going to try all these colors and all these different styles. I’m going to shave it off and see my natural hair pattern.’ That really started me on a journey of loving myself more, even though it is quite expensive to do that. So, if I’m ever getting bored or if I’m feeling settled down, I change my hair and that all goes away. I highly recommend it.”

Any hair dye brands to recommend? “I like Arctic Fox, especially because its vegan and cruelty-free. That’s an absolute must.”

What are your favorite hair products? “I use Tracee Ellis Ross’s brand of shampoo, Pattern. It’s a line of shampoo and conditioner for curly hair. I also like The Function Of Beauty and [Miss Jessie’s] Pillow Soft Curls cream.”

What is your hair care routine? “I use a leave-in conditioner and I use a lot of water to keep my hair hydrated, especially when my hair is curly. It’s important to keep it moisturized.”

What beauty products do you keep in your purse? “Perfume. I love smelling good. I love Marc Jacobs’s perfume. Love him.”

What does your makeup routine consist of? “As far as makeup, I only really use concealer. My one tip is always keep a good brow. They don’t have to be twins, they just have to be sisters.”

What is your go-to lipstick shade? “I love to go old-school. I go for a brown liner around my lips and then a gloss in the middle, which I love to switch up.”

What about skin care? “I wash my face every day, more than once, and I do masks once in a while. That’s always good.”

Do you ever worry about growing old in Hollywood? “I look at women like Halle Berry [ex-Debbie, KNOTS LANDING] and she hasn’t aged a bit and I think, ‘That’s going to be me.’ I look at my mom and she just turned 65 and she looks like she’s in her 30s. So, I’m not worried about the age part.”