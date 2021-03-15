What does it mean to you that year after year, the writers continue to be inspired to write meaty material for you? “It means everything to me! Looking back, I feel really lucky. It’s kept me busy and has been a really fun and long journey. People ask me, ‘How can you be at the same job for so long and not get bored?’ Well, how could one get bored with all of those stories, right? There’s a lot of work and thought that goes into trying to figure out an angle to each story and still be Sharon Newman. It’s been challenging but very rewarding.”

Why do you think Sharon struggles to let go of Adam? “You know how they say you only get one or two great loves of your life? Adam is the other love of Sharon’s life after Nick, so there’s nothing she can do about that. It’s almost like Sharon’s destiny or fate, so she’ll never be able to change her feelings about Adam.”

What is more fun to play with Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) — friction or harmony? “I’d have to say the friction but I don’t think the friction would be as interesting if it wasn’t for the more loving moments. If two people are just fighting constantly, then you wonder why they even speak to each other. The harmonious moments show how much they care for each other, it’s just they fight a lot. Nikki is one of my favorite Sharon relationships.”

Faith’s behavioral issues and drinking are obviously weighing on Sharon. What has it been like to work with Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith) on this material? “It’s been really great. Aly is so adored here. She’s very sweet and very talented. It’s amazing to watch her in her own storyline. She’s the lead and I’m just tagging along. I’m very proud of her.”