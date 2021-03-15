Liam not only cheated on Hope, but [thought he] impregnated Steffy. What are your thoughts about his latest predicament? “Liam is what you get when you combine the worst possible luck with the worst possible judgment. If I put my ‘fan’ hat on, I would love to see Liam lose everything because of this: Hope, Steffy, maybe even his relationship with his kids. I’d like to see him hit rock bottom and realize he can’t apologize his way out of every blunder, only to keep on blundering. I want his happily-ever-after to be earned, not bargained for.”

Does playing Liam’s seemingly endless regret ever bring you down? “If I didn’t know how to let that stuff go when I left work, I’d probably be a really depressed person. It drains me. At the end of the day, I’m physically and emotionally exhausted, but it doesn’t affect my happiness or gratitude.”

What advice would you offer Liam? “ ‘Get thee to a nunnery.’ ”

How do you like working with Tanner Novlan (Finn)? “Tanner is a mensch. We do our little dance on camera, and when they call, ‘Cut,’ it’s all jokes. He fits right in. He’s also a fellow first-time dad, so there’s an extra level on which we ‘get’ each other.”

Are you jealous you didn’t get to work more with, or make out with, Mannequin Hope? “When we first went back into production after the pandemic hit, I admit I was jealous — not of the mannequin stuff, but of some of my co-stars whose significant others worked as body doubles for their on-screen romantic partners. Eventually, [wife] Nikki got the call, and it’s been fun having her on set. She’s not an actor and never has been, so it’s been a treat for me to have her in my world.”