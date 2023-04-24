What most stands out to you about the audition process for Dex? “The more people I talk to, the more I realize how atypical my audition process was. Everyone has a story about coming into Mark Teschner’s [casting director] office and getting to chat with him and meet with him and then coming back and meeting with Frank [Valentini], but I just did one tape and they hired me. I actually [saw] the email from my agent the other day telling me I got the job and they were like, ‘It should be for one-to-three months.’ But it just kept growing and I couldn’t be more grateful. I love being here so much!”

Who was your first friend in the cast? “Maurice [Benard, Sonny], easy. From day one, he has been an incredible mentor and friend to me. I cherish my time with Mo. The other day we went and got smoothies and I just love chatting with him and hanging out with him. Eden [McCoy, Josslyn] and I are great friends, too, because we spend so much time together. She’s incredible and great to hang out with.”

What is your favorite thing about playing Dex? “My audition scenes were these fake sides where he was being a bad guy mobster. And I was like, ‘Okay, that’s kinda cool. I’d love to play a bad guy.’ But in my first scenes with Maurice, we learned that Dex is a veteran, and my favorite thing about Dex is learning all his different layers and seeing who he is with different people. With Josslyn, he’s able to let his guard down and be vulnerable and you can kind of tell that he’s never had someone he can be so open with and it’s kind of foreign to him, and he’s resistant to it at first, but then he gives in to it. I like getting to see him learn how to let people in.”

Have you been enjoying the growing “Jex” fanbase? “Yes! They are so wonderful and kind and supportive and I just love how much they care about the show.”

Have you been recognized in public by GH fans yet? “Yes — I actually got stopped at the Green Day concert I went to in Arizona recently! That was so fun. I was actually with a buddy of mine who had also seen me get stopped [by a fan] at Costco, so he thinks it happens all the time [laughs].”

What has been your favorite excuse the writers have come up with for Dex to be shirtless? “That’s a great question. I think Josslyn pulling his shirt off is probably my favorite, I’ll be honest.”