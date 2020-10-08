Soaps' Hottest Newcomers: Donny Boaz

How did you find out you landed the part of Chance — and how did you celebrate? “I was in my car when the call came in that I got the role. I was so happy and I three-way called my sister and my mother to share the news with them. They were thrilled for me. I didn’t celebrate because I was due on set the next day so I had a lot of homework.”

What stands out about your first day? “They wouldn’t let me do my own stunts [laughs]. I’ve always been an actor who prides myself on doing my own stunts, but they gave me example after example after example of actors doing their own stunts and getting hurt. They told me, ‘We can’t have that happen,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, shucks.’ ”

What was the best piece of advice you got from a co-star? “I had only been there for two days when Peter [Bergman, Jack] came up behind me and put his arm around my shoulder. He said, ‘I don’t care how well you think you know it, look over it again and again and again. You can’t be prepared enough.’ I appreciated that so much.”

Who’s your go-to source for Genoa City intel? “My grandmother, Jess [Walton, Jill], has been the biggest help. She has been my family tree of who Chance is related to, and how he’s interconnected with people. She is my encyclopedia of knowledge.”

What have been your favorite scenes so far? “What I find most interesting for myself is the back and forth between Adam and Chance. Those scenes have been really fun. The writers just keep digging deeper and deeper and we still have only seen the tip of the iceberg. There’s good stuff coming up.”