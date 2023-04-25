Where were you when you found out that the role of Chance was yours? “I was about to work out when my agent called and said, ‘You got it!’ The workout turned into me dancing around my garage and calling everybody to tell them the news. After that, I did my homework to find out how to become a war hero.”

What do you remember most about your first day at work? “Just how welcoming everybody was. Obviously, I was pretty nervous; it was my first studio gig and what I knew about Y&R was that everybody had been working there for a really long time, so I assumed it was like a really tight-knit family and I was right. I remember walking into the studio and people saying, ‘Hey, we’re so glad that you’re here!’ That shook the nerves out of me and I felt very accepted on the first day.”

You float between dressing rooms. Whose is your favorite to be assigned to for the day? “I really enjoy Peter’s [Bergman, Jack] room because it’s very motivational to me. He’s got every one of his [Daytime] Emmy nominations up on the wall, so that always gets me fired up to get to work. His room is very cozy and kind of secluded and I like the aesthetic he’s got going on.”

What does your family think about your character and storyline? “My mom has been a Y&R fan for years so she’s all about it. My dad gets into it, too, so he’ll call and ask, ‘What are you going to do about your kid?’ ‘Are you going to kick that guy’s ass now?’ ”

Have you been recognized by fans yet? “Yeah, it’s happened a handful of times. The first time, I was with some friends at a pub in Santa Monica and there was this live band playing. This guy sitting near me asked, ‘Hey, are you enjoying the band?’ and I said, ‘Yeah.’ Then he looked at me and said, ‘Wait — you’re Chance Chancellor.’ I was a little more excited about it than he was! I told him that he was the first person to recognize me and that I would never forget him. I told my friends, ‘See, he watches the show. Why don’t you?’ ”

What do you have in common with Chance? “How committed we are to our jobs. We both want to be good at what we do. He’s got the Kobe Bryant mentality of, ‘I want to be the best at what I do,’ and he’s not going to let anything get in his way. He will work his butt off and that’s the kind of statement I try to hold myself to as well.”

How has this job changed your life? “It’s everything you can ask for as an actor. It’s a steady paying gig and I get to flex these acting muscles, which I love because it’s a perfect opportunity to get better every day. And I get to work with all of these savvy vets and I’m just trying to soak up as much as I can. I’m very honored and blessed to be working on this team.”