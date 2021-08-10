Soap Vets In New Hallmark Films

The Hallmark Channel will air six all-new original movies for its annual “Fall Harvest”, beginning September 11 through October 16, with a new flick premiering each Saturday night. A bevy of former daytime and nighttime soap stars will be featured, among them:

On September 18, Juan Pablo Di Pace (ex-Nicolás, DALLAS) stars in RAISE A GLASS TO LOVE playing an Argentinian winemaker who falls for an aspiring master sommelier.

On September 25, Nikki Deloach (ex-Brenda, DAYS), Scott Porter (ex-Casey, AS THE WORLD TURNS), Corbin Bernsen (ex-Todd, Y&R et al) and Janine Turner (ex-Laura, GH) star in TAKING THE REINS about a writer who returns to the family ranch to write an article about her passion for horses and discovers what ended her marriage and why she stopped riding.

On October 9, Wyatt Nash (Charles, RIVERDALE) and Katie Findlay (ex-Rebecca, HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER) headline LOVE STRIKES TWICE as an out-of-sync married couple who find a magical way to have a do-over.