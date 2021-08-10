Soap Vets In New Hallmark Films

The Hallmark Channel will air six all-new original movies for its annual “Fall Harvest”, beginning September 11 through October 16, with a new flick premiering each Saturday night. A bevy of former daytime and nighttime soap stars will be featured, among them:
- On September 18, Juan Pablo Di Pace (ex-Nicolás, DALLAS) stars in RAISE A GLASS TO LOVE playing an Argentinian winemaker who falls for an aspiring master sommelier.
- On September 25, Nikki Deloach (ex-Brenda, DAYS), Scott Porter (ex-Casey, AS THE WORLD TURNS), Corbin Bernsen (ex-Todd, Y&R et al) and Janine Turner (ex-Laura, GH) star in TAKING THE REINS about a writer who returns to the family ranch to write an article about her passion for horses and discovers what ended her marriage and why she stopped riding.
- On October 9, Wyatt Nash (Charles, RIVERDALE) and Katie Findlay (ex-Rebecca, HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER) headline LOVE STRIKES TWICE as an out-of-sync married couple who find a magical way to have a do-over.
- On October 16, Brooks Darnell (ex-Nate, Y&R) and Erinn Westbrook (Tabitha, RIVERDALE) play the leads in FLIRTING WITH ROMANCE about a dating columnist who finds himself attracted to a love advice author.