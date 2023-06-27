Soap Vet Nicolas Coster Dies At 89

Soap vet Nicolas Coster (ex-Lionel, SANTA BARBARA et al) has passed away at the age of 89. Coster’s daughter Dineen announced the news on his Facebook page, posting, “There is great sadness in my heart this evening, my father actor Nicolas Coster has passed on in Florida at 9:01pm in the hospital. Please be inspired by his artistic achievements and know he was a real actor’s actor! I will remember him as always doing his best and being a great father. Rest In Peace.” The actor was born on December 3, 1933 in Hapstead, London, England. Coster began his acting training in his teen years at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. He appeared in film (All The President’s Men) and in prime-time, most notably recurring on THE FACTS OF LIFE. Daytime audiences will remember Coster for his many roles on soap operas including: ALL MY CHILDREN (ex-Steve), ANOTHER WORLD (ex-Robert), AS THE WORLD TURNS (ex-Eduardo), DALLAS (ex-Lyle), ONE LIFE TO LIVE (ex-Anthony), OUR PRIVATE WORLD (ex-John), SANTA BARBARA (ex-Lionel), THE SECRET STORM (ex-Paul), SOMERSET (ex-Robert), YOUNG DR. MALONE (ex-Matt). Fellow SANTA BARBARA co-stars A Martinez (ex-Cruz) and Jane Sibbett (ex-Jane) paid tribute to the actor. Martinez posted, “The great Nicolas Coster walked on this week, and may the wind be warm at his back. He was a consummate actor, every bit as skilled onstage as he was before a camera. The man carried an appetite for service and a gentleman’s manners through the whole of his life –– a life that he himself recounted beautifully in his memoir: Another Whole Afternoon. (It’s a wonderful, revelatory read.) Nico also loved the grape and lived with a deep commitment to having a good time. His graciousness toward his friends endured to the last of his days, even as his energy waned. It was an honor to work in a company with him, and I’ll always hold his friendship and his sterling strengths as a professional close to heart. Unsolicited one day, he gave me this profoundly useful advice: “What you choose to do with a scene doesn’t have to be the probable thing. You can choose any course imaginable –– no matter how unlikely –– as long as it’s possible.” Nico leaves his wife Elena Coster and his daughters Candace and Dinneen. His son Ian crossed over in 2016. For 70 years, Mr. Coster practiced the art of acting with great vigor and distinction. There aren’t many people in the history of the world who can match him in that regard.” Sibbett shared, “I was so sorry to hear the news of Nicolas Coster passing earlier tonight. I had recently shared the story with Yitzi Weiner‘s interview about the actor who quietly saved me from a screaming director on my very first day at work on my first regular gig, and it was Nicky. He was kind, considerate, a consummate professional and playing the almost stepfather to my bitch by day/slut by night character on Santa Barbara, he was instrumental in helping me in not only finding my light, but finding my way and supporting the craft of the good work we were doing. I am forever grateful for his generous heart, his love of great storytelling and professionalism on and off set, and I wish to send my condolences to his family and all who loved him. Break the last leg, Lionel. May all your sails be full with love and peace to guide you home, Nicky.” Coster also starred on THE BAY as Jack and was one of the show’s producers. The show released a statement , “It is with great sadness that we share the loss of a valued original cast member of The Bay, the legendary Emmy Award winner Nicolas Coster (aka Mayor Jack Madison). Coster was part of the producing team in the early years of The Bay and played the role of patriarch and Mayor of Bay City for nearly a decade, winning a Daytime Emmy for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of the role. He is an icon in the film and television industry and valued member of the Daytime community who’s talents are unmatched and he will be surely missed by The Bay family and his loyal fans. We send our love and deepest condolences to Mr. Coster’s family and loved ones. 💙 🕊️ @nicolascoster1 #NicolasCoster” Coster received his first Daytime Emmy in 2017 for Outstanding Supporting or Guest Actor in a Digital Daytime Series for his work on THE BAY and released a book, Another Whole Afternoon, in 2021 detailing his storied career. We send our condolences to his family.