Soap Vet Ann Flood Dies At 87

Ann Flood, best known for her 1962-84 run as Nancy Karr on EDGE OF NIGHT, has died at the age of 87. Her former EON co-star, Sharon Gabet (ex-Raven), posted on Facebook, “I found out yesterday that our dear Ann Flood passed away on Oct. 7. She now joins her husband of 61 years and the rest of my beloved castmates already in heaven. What a fabulous life she had and what a party they all must be having!” In addition to EON, Flood appeared as Liz Fraser on FROM THESE ROOTS (1958-61), Ella Hobbs on SEARCH FOR TOMORROW (1986), Rose Livingstone on ANOTHER WORLD (1986-87), Bitsy Davidson on ALL MY CHILDREN (1987-90), Helen Guthrie on ONE LIFE TO LIVE (1991) and Ruth Mansfield on AS THE WORLD TURNS (1992-93). She and her late husband, Herb Granath, are survived by their daughter and three sons.