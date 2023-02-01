Soap Stars Nominated For Indie Series Awards

The nominations for the 13th Annual Indie Series Awards have been announced, and a slew of soap faves made the list for STUDIO CITY. Executive Producer/Writer Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) has been nominated as Best Lead Actor – Drama, while Carolyn Hennesy (Diane, GH) was nominated in the Best Lead Actress. Tristan Rogers (Robert, GH) and Justin Torkildsen (ex-Rick, B&B) were nominated in the Best Supporting Actor – Drama, and Lilly Melgar (ex-Lily, GH) scored a nomination as Best Guest Performer – Drama. The show was also nominated for Best Ensemble – Drama. The Indie Series Awards will be handed out on Wednesday, April 12 in Burbank, CA.