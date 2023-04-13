Soap Faves Win Indie Series Awards

The 13th Annual Indie Series Awards were handed out on Wednesday, April 12. STUDIO CITY, created by and starring Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B), won five awards, including Best Drama Series, while Kanan took home took home the Lead Actor in a Drama Series award. Carolyn Hennesy (Diane, GH) was named Outstanding Lead Actress, while Tristan Rogers (Robert, GH) walked away with the statue for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Lilly Melgar (ex-Lily, GH) won for Guest Performer. Congratulations to all of the winners.