Soap Faves In Lifetime Holiday Film

Camila Banus (Gabi, DAYS), Mark Hapka (ex-Nathan, DAYS) and David Fumero (ex-Cristian, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) will star in the Lifetime film, SWEET NAVIDAD, which will premiere on Thursday, November 17 on Lifetime. Banus will play Carmen, a pastry chef, Fumero will play Victor, who employs her at his holiday event and Hapka plays Jax, with whom Carmen is paired. The film was directed by Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston, OLTL). To watch the trailer, click here.